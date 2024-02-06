Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers to hold women’s events

Two local chambers are hosting events for women in business this Thursday.
- Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women’s Impact Network "Building Your Brand" luncheon, with “The Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Meghan King, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hubble Creek Venue, 1506 Farmington Road in Jackson. Tickets cost $25 and may be bought at the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
- Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women’s Network open social from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., also Thursday, at the TeeHouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau. This will be held in conjunction with a Southeast Missouri State University Student Government Association career closet clothing drive. Those interested may register on the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.
