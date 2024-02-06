All sections
BusinessApril 8, 2024

Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers to hold women’s events

Two local chambers are hosting events for women in business this Thursday. ...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro

Two local chambers are hosting events for women in business this Thursday.

  • Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce is hosting a Women’s Impact Network "Building Your Brand" luncheon, with “The Real Housewives of Orange County” personality Meghan King, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, April 11, at Hubble Creek Venue, 1506 Farmington Road in Jackson. Tickets cost $25 and may be bought at the chamber's website, www.jacksonmochamber.org.
  • Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Women’s Network open social from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., also Thursday, at the TeeHouse Complex, 2901 Hawthorne Road in Cape Girardeau. This will be held in conjunction with a Southeast Missouri State University Student Government Association career closet clothing drive. Those interested may register on the chamber website, www.capechamber.com.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

