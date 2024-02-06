Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will sponsor three ribbon-cuttings this week:
The Cape Girardeau chamber will also hold its September Business After Hours at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14, at Ebb & Flow Fermentations, 11 S. Spanish St.
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its monthly Business After Hours at 5 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12, at Southeast Missouri Food Bank, 4536 E. Jackson Blvd.
Jackson chamber's September Business Breakfast will be held at 7:30 a.m. Friday, Sept. 15, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Host: SoutheastHEALTH.
