Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce and Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce are sponsoring a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7, at Lutheran Family & Children Services, 3178 Blattner Drive, Cape Girardeau, in celebration of LFCS' 50th anniversary.
First Friday Coffee will be held at 7:45 a.m. Sept. 8, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. Featured program: annual presentations of Leadership Cape Team Projects. Cape Girardeau chamber is sponsoring.
