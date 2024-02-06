All sections
BusinessAugust 21, 2023

Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers news

Seven ribbon-cuttings are scheduled this coming week in Cape Girardeau County: n 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21: Jefferson Park, 1620 College St., Cape Girardeau; n 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Newbridge Retirement Community, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau...

Jeff Long

Seven ribbon-cuttings are scheduled this coming week in Cape Girardeau County:

  • 11:30 a.m. Monday, Aug. 21: Jefferson Park, 1620 College St., Cape Girardeau;
  • 4 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22: Miss Priss Boutique, 130 S. High St., Suite 105, Jackson;
  • 9 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Newbridge Retirement Community, 1205 S. Mount Auburn Road, Cape Girardeau;
  • 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24: Jackson Soccer Park Fields 12 and 13, JAOSA Sports Complex, 2275 Farmington Road, Jackson;
  • 11 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Safe House of Southeast Missouri new location for outreach office and thrift shop, 2350 Independence St., Cape Girardeau;
  • 3 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Flat Branch Home Loans, 1200 N. Kingshighway, Suite 201, Cape Girardeau;
  • 5:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 25: Market-Rusted Route Farms, 5739 State Highway W, Jackson.

n

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Advocacy Coffee at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway.

The event will feature a panel discussion with Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Scott City administrator Dustin Whitworth.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

