Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Business Advocacy Coffee at 8:30 a.m. Friday, Aug. 25, at Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway.

The event will feature a panel discussion with Cape Girardeau Mayor Stacy Kinder, Jackson Mayor Dwain Hahs and Scott City administrator Dustin Whitworth.

