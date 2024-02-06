Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host two events this week:
n
Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Fox 23/My 49 will sponsor. The program will be carried via Facebook Live.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.