Cape Girardeau, Jackson chambers news

Jackson Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its Business Breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Friday, June 9, at Jackson Civic Center, 381 E. Deerwood Drive. Fox 23/My 49 will sponsor. The program will be carried via Facebook Live.

