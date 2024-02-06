Cape Girardeau, Jackson chamber to hold banquets in new year

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce, which by tradition holds its annual awards dinner in the fall of each year, will instead delay its 2022 event until 2023.

Rob Gilligan, chamber president and CEO, said the banquet will be held at 6 p.m. Friday, March 31, at Show Me Center.

"After reviewing calendars and commitments, we thought it best to push the dinner until the first quarter," said Gilligan, chamber leader since April. "By March 31, we hope to be past inclement weather season, which also factored into the decision."

The chamber's awards banquet last year was held Oct. 21, 2021.