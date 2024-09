Two ribbon-cuttings are scheduled this week:

11 a.m. Wednesday, Feb. 22, to mark the new location of Arrow Boutique Co. , 502 W. Main St., Suite E, in Jackson.

Noon Friday, Feb. 24, to mark 30 years in business for SERVPRO of Cape Girardeau and Scott Counties at SERVPRO, 166 LaSalle St. in Cape Girardeau.

