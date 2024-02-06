Cape Girardeau insurance agent feted

Doug Spooler of Cape Girardeau has been recognized by Farmers Insurance for being one of the company's top 10 agents in the U.S. for financial product growth.
According to a news release, Spooler — whose office is at 75 Sheridan Drive in Cape — has also been recognized by Farmers for being ranked among the top four insurance agents in the company's central territory.
