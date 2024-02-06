During the coronavirus pandemic, Cape Girardeau was one of the only places in the region to host sporting and community events, according to Alyssa Phares, senior director of sales and strategy at Visit Cape.

Six months into 2021, Phares said hosting these types of events throughout the pandemic set the tone for success by helping to fuel tourism, and may have even given the city a new reputation.

"For a year that was counted as a 'pandemic year,' and having to figure out different ways to do almost everything, [Cape Girardeau] has come out [of the pandemic] very strong, and I believe that our next fiscal year 2022 will be even stronger," she said.

During the pandemic, Phares said the Cape Girardeau Parks and Recreation Department found ways to make it safe to hold indoor and outdoor sporting events at the Cape Girardeau SportsPlex.

When venues began to close down and sporting events across the nation were canceled in spring of last year, Phares said a lot of teams from neighboring states started coming to Cape Girardeau to participate in tournaments at the SportsPlex.

A race official waves in one of the first cars to arrive on Main Street during the Great Race visit June 22 in downtown Cape Girardeau. Sarah Yenesel

As it turns out, she said many who participated in the 2020 tournaments have come back to participate again this year.

"Because we had experienced — during the pandemic — hosting sports and other kinds of events, it just helped kind of fuel us into 2021," Phares said. "We became known as a sort of regional hub for both community and sporting events."