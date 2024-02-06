Cape Girardeau hospitals foundations name 2020 scholarship recipients

The foundations at both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare, along with the Saint Francis Auxiliary, have announced scholarships valued at $86,500 have been awarded to 53 area students pursuing careers in health care.
The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has presented scholarships this summer amounting to $42,500 to 31 students attending a variety of colleges, universities and other training programs:
Southeast College of Nursing and Health Sciences
Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center
Three Rivers College
University of Washington
A.T. Still University
Cox College
Arkansas State University
Central Methodist University
Mineral Area College
U.S. Bank Foundation Giving Program-Grant
Since 1962, Southeast's foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million to help fund the education of 1,240 current and future health care professionals.
At Saint Francis, 22 students have each received scholarships worth $2,000 earlier this month, which they will use to work toward degrees and certifications in health care-related professions.
The 2020 Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program recipients and the scholarships they received:
Since its establishment in 1980, the Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program has provided more than $744,000 in educational scholarships to students pursuing health care careers.
