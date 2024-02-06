All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessAugust 17, 2020

Cape Girardeau hospitals foundations name 2020 scholarship recipients

The foundations at both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare, along with the Saint Francis Auxiliary, have announced scholarships valued at $86,500 have been awarded to 53 area students pursuing careers in health care. The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has presented scholarships this summer amounting to $42,500 to 31 students attending a variety of colleges, universities and other training programs:...

Southeast Missourian

The foundations at both SoutheastHEALTH and Saint Francis Healthcare, along with the Saint Francis Auxiliary, have announced scholarships valued at $86,500 have been awarded to 53 area students pursuing careers in health care.

Southeast Scholarships

The SoutheastHEALTH Foundation has presented scholarships this summer amounting to $42,500 to 31 students attending a variety of colleges, universities and other training programs:

Southeast College of Nursing and Health Sciences

  • Audrey Beggs, Polly DuVal Kinder Scholarship
  • Keionna Howard, L.P. Maxwell, MD, Scholarship
  • Mariah Bullington, Hutson Family Scholarship
  • McKenzie Belt, Ilena Aslin Scholarship
  • Lauren Alexander, Jean Chapman, MD, Scholarship
  • Shelby Wunderlich, Karen Crites Hendrickson, EDD, RN, NEA-BC Scholarship
  • Allison Woodfin, Dorothy Kies Penzel Scholarship
  • Madalyn Tilley, Balsamo Family Scholarship
  • Andrea VanGennip, James W. Wente Scholarship
  • Keely Felts, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship
  • Winter Brodrick, Nancy Ann Bray Scholarship
  • Katara Pruett, William and Martina Scott Scholarship
  • Sarah Hill, Ronald James Schwent Nursing Scholarship
  • Kenna Sadler, Sheila R. Caskey, Ph.D., Scholarship
  • Miranda Maddox, Tom Welch Radiography Scholarship
  • Cody Gills, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship
  • Brittany Zimmerman, Hazel Harrison Strickler Scholarship

Cape Girardeau Career and Technology Center

  • Shannon Davis, Charlotte Black Sargent Scholarship

Three Rivers College

  • Sarah Calhoun, Ilena Aslin Scholarship

University of Washington

  • Cynthia Hoffman, Margaret Foster Roberts Scholarship

A.T. Still University

  • Jacob Manier, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Scholarship

Cox College

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Cassidy Sawyer, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Scholarship

Arkansas State University

  • Austin Bucher, O.D. Niswonger Scholarship
  • Tayla Meyr, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Auxiliary Scholarship

Central Methodist University

  • Tracy Lewis, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Auxiliary Scholarship

Mineral Area College

  • Jacquelyn Twidwell, Elda Haertling Scholarship

U.S. Bank Foundation Giving Program-Grant

  • Lacee Baker
  • Matthew Lynn
  • Brittany Matthew
  • Anthony McGhee
  • Alisia Reed

Since 1962, Southeast's foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million to help fund the education of 1,240 current and future health care professionals.

Saint Francis Scholarships

At Saint Francis, 22 students have each received scholarships worth $2,000 earlier this month, which they will use to work toward degrees and certifications in health care-related professions.

The 2020 Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program recipients and the scholarships they received:

  • Brooke Adams, Huttegger-Scherer Memorial Scholarship
  • Kaleb Arends, Lee George and Katherine Jane Cochran Memorial Scholarship
  • James Barnes, Joseph and Harriette Hunter McCrate Scholarship
  • Laura Bauman, Evalyn and S. David Nunley Scholarship
  • Elise Bruenderman, Saint Francis Auxiliary 125th Anniversary Scholarship
  • Malary Burger, Christen Joyel Aufdenberg Memorial Scholarship
  • Lauren Carron, Mark F. Scully Nursing Scholarship
  • Miranda Craft, Edythe M. Davis Scholarship
  • Brittney Dirnberger, Ken Hayden Memorial Nursing Scholarship
  • Madison Dush, Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship
  • Josh Greaser, Bess Estes Healthcare Scholarship
  • Madelyn Johnson, Clara D. Newnam Memorial Scholarship
  • Grace Pehle, Saint Francis Auxiliary Physician Honor Scholarship
  • Kaylee Scherer, Sisters of Saint Francis Nursing Scholarship
  • Emma Sherrow, Bernadean Campbell Memorial Scholarship
  • Hanna Stam, Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship
  • Megan Steward, Saint Francis Auxiliary Healthcare Scholarship
  • Taylor Tripp, Earl Jr. and Lori Wills Memorial Scholarship
  • Wil Walker, Carrie Suedekum Memorial Scholarship
  • Ashley Wheeler, Lucy Ellen Towse Memorial Scholarship
  • Justin White, Mamie Hall Memorial Scholarship

Since its establishment in 1980, the Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program has provided more than $744,000 in educational scholarships to students pursuing health care careers.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: World shares are mixed after Wall St reg...
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in...

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
BusinessNov. 17
Meet Amanda Flinn, the new editor of B Magazine
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy