Cape Girardeau hospitals foundations name 2020 scholarship recipients

Cassidy Sawyer, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Scholarship

Arkansas State University

Austin Bucher, O.D. Niswonger Scholarship

Tayla Meyr, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Auxiliary Scholarship

Central Methodist University

Tracy Lewis, SoutheastHEALTH Foundation Auxiliary Scholarship

Mineral Area College

Jacquelyn Twidwell, Elda Haertling Scholarship

U.S. Bank Foundation Giving Program-Grant

Lacee Baker

Matthew Lynn

Brittany Matthew

Anthony McGhee

Alisia Reed

Since 1962, Southeast's foundation has awarded more than $1.1 million to help fund the education of 1,240 current and future health care professionals.

Saint Francis Scholarships

At Saint Francis, 22 students have each received scholarships worth $2,000 earlier this month, which they will use to work toward degrees and certifications in health care-related professions.

The 2020 Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program recipients and the scholarships they received:

Brooke Adams, Huttegger-Scherer Memorial Scholarship

Kaleb Arends, Lee George and Katherine Jane Cochran Memorial Scholarship

James Barnes, Joseph and Harriette Hunter McCrate Scholarship

Laura Bauman, Evalyn and S. David Nunley Scholarship

Elise Bruenderman, Saint Francis Auxiliary 125th Anniversary Scholarship

Malary Burger, Christen Joyel Aufdenberg Memorial Scholarship

Lauren Carron, Mark F. Scully Nursing Scholarship

Miranda Craft, Edythe M. Davis Scholarship

Brittney Dirnberger, Ken Hayden Memorial Nursing Scholarship

Madison Dush, Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship

Josh Greaser, Bess Estes Healthcare Scholarship

Madelyn Johnson, Clara D. Newnam Memorial Scholarship

Grace Pehle, Saint Francis Auxiliary Physician Honor Scholarship

Kaylee Scherer, Sisters of Saint Francis Nursing Scholarship

Emma Sherrow, Bernadean Campbell Memorial Scholarship

Hanna Stam, Raymond A. and Lillian K. Ritter Scholarship

Megan Steward, Saint Francis Auxiliary Healthcare Scholarship

Taylor Tripp, Earl Jr. and Lori Wills Memorial Scholarship

Wil Walker, Carrie Suedekum Memorial Scholarship

Ashley Wheeler, Lucy Ellen Towse Memorial Scholarship

Justin White, Mamie Hall Memorial Scholarship

Since its establishment in 1980, the Saint Francis Healthcare Scholarship Program has provided more than $744,000 in educational scholarships to students pursuing health care careers.