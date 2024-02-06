Cape Girardeau hospital to hold open interviews

Saint Francis Healthcare System will hold an open interview day from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 26, for nurse assistants and registered nurses at Saint Francis Medical Center entrance No. 1 in Cape Girardeau.
For additional details and to register online, visit www.sfmc.net/nursing.
