BusinessMarch 11, 2024
Cape Girardeau firefighters to get new chain saws thanks to Firehouse Subs foundation grant
The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has received a $10,198 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase new chain saws and other equipment. "We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Cape Girardeau for awarding us this grant," Randy Morris Jr., fire chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, said in a news release. ...
Christopher Borro
Cape Girardeau Fire Department firefighters pose outside the Firehouse Subs at 3047 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The department recently received more than $10,000 from a grant by the restaurant's charitable foundation to purchase new equipment.
Cape Girardeau Fire Department firefighters pose outside the Firehouse Subs at 3047 William St. in Cape Girardeau. The department recently received more than $10,000 from a grant by the restaurant's charitable foundation to purchase new equipment.Submitted

The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has received a $10,198 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase new chain saws and other equipment.

"We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Cape Girardeau for awarding us this grant," Randy Morris Jr., fire chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, said in a news release. "By providing our department with new chain saws and accessories, our first responders will be able to be more effective, efficient, safe, and help the people of Cape Girardeau during emergency situations."

The grant will supply the department with three standard chain saws, one fuel-injected chain saw, six carbide tip chains, a pole pruner and accessories.

The not-for-profit Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation has awarded more than $81 million to fire departments since its creation in 2005.

More than 70% of the foundation's funding comes from the Firehouse Subs brand and its customers.

Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

