The Cape Girardeau Fire Department has received a $10,198 grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase new chain saws and other equipment.

"We are grateful to the Foundation and our local Firehouse Subs in Cape Girardeau for awarding us this grant," Randy Morris Jr., fire chief of the Cape Girardeau Fire Department, said in a news release. "By providing our department with new chain saws and accessories, our first responders will be able to be more effective, efficient, safe, and help the people of Cape Girardeau during emergency situations."

The grant will supply the department with three standard chain saws, one fuel-injected chain saw, six carbide tip chains, a pole pruner and accessories.