Cape Girardeau downtown specialty shop debuts new name

The Green Lady's Hermitage, at 111 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, is the new name of Elyssa Glaus' shop, formerly known as Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary.

Glaus, a Scott City native, was forced to change the name of her business, first established in 2018, because of receipt of a Dec. 16 letter from the state Board of Pharmacy, objecting to her use of the word "apothecary".

"The board received a consumer complaint and so we made changes," said Glaus, whose business selling self-made skin care products and bulk herb teas operated from 2020 until last November in Cape Girardeau's Indie House. "It's the same management, same store, but with a different name."

Glaus said customers should look for a temporary placard announcing the name change until graphic design work can be completed for a new store sign.