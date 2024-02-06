All sections
BusinessJanuary 9, 2023

Cape Girardeau downtown specialty shop debuts new name

The Green Lady's Hermitage, at 111 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, is the new name of Elyssa Glaus' shop, formerly known as Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary. Glaus, a Scott City native, was forced to change the name of her business, first established in 2018, because of receipt of a Dec. 16 letter from the state Board of Pharmacy, objecting to her use of the word "apothecary"...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Elyssa Glaus, owner/proprietor of The Green Lady's Hermitage specialty shop on North Main Street in Cape Girardeau recently changed the business's name because of direction from the state Board of Pharmacy. The agency objected to the use of the word "apothecary" in the shop's previous name, Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary.
The Green Lady's Hermitage, at 111 N. Main St. in Cape Girardeau, is the new name of Elyssa Glaus' shop, formerly known as Humble Origins Botanical Curiosities and Apothecary.

Glaus, a Scott City native, was forced to change the name of her business, first established in 2018, because of receipt of a Dec. 16 letter from the state Board of Pharmacy, objecting to her use of the word "apothecary".

"The board received a consumer complaint and so we made changes," said Glaus, whose business selling self-made skin care products and bulk herb teas operated from 2020 until last November in Cape Girardeau's Indie House. "It's the same management, same store, but with a different name."

Glaus said customers should look for a temporary placard announcing the name change until graphic design work can be completed for a new store sign.

The proprietor said Green Lady is a term from English folklore.

"[Green Lady] was a lady of the woods and a healing woman," Glaus said, adding "hermitage" connotes shelter, haven, a safe place.

The building formerly housed Hempie's.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

