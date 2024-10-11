All sections
BusinessDecember 5, 2022

Cape Girardeau dealership changes hands

Frank Leta Auto Group has purchased the former Van Matre Buick GMC car dealership at 511 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. According to the company's website, Delbert Murphy is listed as sales manager. Leta has four other Missouri locations — Frank Leta Honda in O'Fallon, Frank Leta Mitsubishi in Bridgeton, Frank Leta Acura in south St. Louis County and Acura of Springfield...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Frank Leta Auto Group has purchased the former Van Matre Buick GMC dealership at 511 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
Jeff Long

Frank Leta Auto Group has purchased the former Van Matre Buick GMC car dealership at 511 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.

According to the company's website, Delbert Murphy is listed as sales manager.

Leta has four other Missouri locations — Frank Leta Honda in O'Fallon, Frank Leta Mitsubishi in Bridgeton, Frank Leta Acura in south St. Louis County and Acura of Springfield.

