Cape Girardeau dealership changes hands

Frank Leta Auto Group has purchased the former Van Matre Buick GMC car dealership at 511 S. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau.
According to the company's website, Delbert Murphy is listed as sales manager.
Leta has four other Missouri locations — Frank Leta Honda in O'Fallon, Frank Leta Mitsubishi in Bridgeton, Frank Leta Acura in south St. Louis County and Acura of Springfield.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.