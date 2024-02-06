Cape Girardeau couple honored by pet trade group

Chris Heisserer and Stacy Busch-Heisserer of Cape Girardeau's Busch Pet Products, 2031 Cape LaCroix Road, Suite 106, have been honored by Pet Product News International.
The couple was noted for "customer service and engagement", and the business will be featured in a future issue of PPN's magazine.
