Cape Girardeau County's Ground-A-Bout adds third location

The Ground-A-Bout, a Jackson-based coffee company, will take over operations in January of Parengo Coffee, 114 E. Front St., in downtown Sikeston, Missouri, according to the Facebook accounts of both Parengo and The Ground-A-Bout.
The Ground-A-Bout's owner and founder, Bob Schooley, has purchased Parengo's building and will honor all leftover Parengo gift cards, according to a social media post.
Schooley's original location at 107 E. Adams St. in Jackson, was founded more than six years ago.
Later, The Ground-A-Bout took over Baristas Coffee at 338 Broadway in Cape Girardeau's Marquette Tower.
"The Parengo shop family helped us start our shop in Jackson over six years ago and now we've come full circle," The-Ground-A-Bout officials said. "What an honor. They've been open at this (Sikeston) location over eight years and have an impeccable reputation that we fully intend to keep and grow."
