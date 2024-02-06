Cape Girardeau County's Ground-A-Bout adds third location

The Ground-A-Bout, a Jackson-based coffee company, will take over operations in January of Parengo Coffee, 114 E. Front St., in downtown Sikeston, Missouri, according to the Facebook accounts of both Parengo and The Ground-A-Bout.

The Ground-A-Bout's owner and founder, Bob Schooley, has purchased Parengo's building and will honor all leftover Parengo gift cards, according to a social media post.

Schooley's original location at 107 E. Adams St. in Jackson, was founded more than six years ago.