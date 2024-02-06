Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) is purchasing seven new vehicles for its fleet, which it hopes to receive in the next 90 days.

"We're getting two Chrysler minivans, which can hold up to two wheelchairs and three additional passengers, plus we'll be receiving five regular Toyota minivans, which can hold up to six passengers," said CTA operations director Susan Redford.

Tom Mogelnicki, the agency's executive director, said it continues to be difficult to obtain these specialized transit vehicles.

"We've been waiting sometimes a year-and-a-half to get them. In all reality, we should replace 10 vehicles each year because they have high mileages but the manufacturers haven't been producing them," he said.