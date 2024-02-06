All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau County transit to buy vehicles; ridership behind pre-COVID

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) is purchasing seven new vehicles for its fleet, which it hopes to receive in the next 90 days. "We're getting two Chrysler minivans, which can hold up to two wheelchairs and three additional passengers, plus we'll be receiving five regular Toyota minivans, which can hold up to six passengers," said CTA operations director Susan Redford...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation
Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County Transit Authority (CTA) is purchasing seven new vehicles for its fleet, which it hopes to receive in the next 90 days.

"We're getting two Chrysler minivans, which can hold up to two wheelchairs and three additional passengers, plus we'll be receiving five regular Toyota minivans, which can hold up to six passengers," said CTA operations director Susan Redford.

Tom Mogelnicki, the agency's executive director, said it continues to be difficult to obtain these specialized transit vehicles.

"We've been waiting sometimes a year-and-a-half to get them. In all reality, we should replace 10 vehicles each year because they have high mileages but the manufacturers haven't been producing them," he said.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Ridership

Mogelnicki said the number of passengers taking advantage of the county's service to get to doctors, hospitals, social service appointments and various other needs has not recovered to pre-COVID levels.

"We're still probably about 20% down (in ridership) compared to before March 2020," he said.

Redford said CTA still needs drivers.

"We always seem to be low between six and 10 drivers," she said, adding CTA drivers start out at $13 per hour with a 50-cent per hour raise after 30 days of employment.

CTA was formed in 2000 and is governed by a board of directors, appointed by Cape Girardeau's county commissioners.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 20
Stock market today: Global stocks mixed as worries over Russ...
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy