BusinessJanuary 24, 2022

Cape Girardeau County tax revenue off to a strong 2022 start

General sales tax receipts were the strongest in January in five years with $682,787.17 raised, according to figures released by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson. The revenue was 11.4% higher than the same month one year ago and constituted the highest amount received in January since the $691,765.74 raised in 2017...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
story image illustation

General sales tax receipts were the strongest in January in five years with $682,787.17 raised, according to figures released by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson.

The revenue was 11.4% higher than the same month one year ago and constituted the highest amount received in January since the $691,765.74 raised in 2017.

The robust figures may indicate rising inflation has not caused county consumers to curtail spending.

The county's use tax, a tax on goods purchased outside of Missouri and brought or shipped into the state, brought in $237,647.04 in January, a whopping 38.7% increase compared to the same month in 2021. The inference from this data point leads to a conclusion online sales continue to grow significantly.

Proposition One, primarily funding road and bridge work, brought in $682,787.70, the most collected in January since 2017, when $691,767.29 was received.

The county's law enforcement and public safety tax, initially passed by voters June 2, 2020, collected $676,678.75 in January, a 14.1% increase over the $593,079.35 received in the same month in 2021.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

