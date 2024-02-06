Cape Girardeau County tax revenue off to a strong 2022 start

General sales tax receipts were the strongest in January in five years with $682,787.17 raised, according to figures released by the office of Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson.

The revenue was 11.4% higher than the same month one year ago and constituted the highest amount received in January since the $691,765.74 raised in 2017.

The robust figures may indicate rising inflation has not caused county consumers to curtail spending.