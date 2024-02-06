Cape Girardeau County tax receipts up except for online sales

Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, utilizing data received from Missouri Department of Revenue, reported general tax revenue receipts for May of $679,935.25, up 8.4% from the same month in 2022.

Year-to-date, general sales revenue stands at $3,753,357.33, the strongest five-month start to a year since at least 2017.

By contrast, May's revenue figures represent the lowest monthly total so far in 2023, down from January's high of $800,859.23.