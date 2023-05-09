Cape Girardeau County tax liens 9-5-23

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during August are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.
TAX LIENS FILED
- Robert Wildhaber, IRS
- Cheryl Wildhaber, IRS
TAX LIENS DISCHARGED
- Christopher D. Prycock, Missouri Department of Revenue (3)
- Prudential Insurance Company of America, Missouri Department of Revenue
- ATC Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue
- Rhonda L. Wilson, IRS
- Deborah S. Hanabarger, Dennis L. Hanabarger, IRS
TAX LIENS PARTIALLY DISCHARGED
- Donny D. Chilton, Missouri Department of Revenue
TAX LIENS EXPUNGED
- Misti D. Cooper, Missouri Department of Revenue
- United States Aluminum Corporation Texas, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)
- Sharonda Marie Woodfin, Missouri Department of Revenue