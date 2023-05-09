All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessSeptember 5, 2023
Cape Girardeau County tax liens 9-5-23
Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during August are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123...

Tax liens and lien discharges recorded at the office of Drew Blattner, Cape Girardeau County recorder of deeds, during August are filed by the Missouri Department of Revenue, except as indicated by IRS designation. For more information, contact the recorder's office at (573) 243-8123.

TAX LIENS FILED

  • Robert Wildhaber, IRS
  • Cheryl Wildhaber, IRS

TAX LIENS DISCHARGED

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
  • Christopher D. Prycock, Missouri Department of Revenue (3)
  • Prudential Insurance Company of America, Missouri Department of Revenue
  • ATC Inc., Missouri Department of Revenue
  • Rhonda L. Wilson, IRS
  • Deborah S. Hanabarger, Dennis L. Hanabarger, IRS

TAX LIENS PARTIALLY DISCHARGED

  • Donny D. Chilton, Missouri Department of Revenue

TAX LIENS EXPUNGED

  • Misti D. Cooper, Missouri Department of Revenue
  • United States Aluminum Corporation Texas, Missouri Department of Revenue (2)
  • Sharonda Marie Woodfin, Missouri Department of Revenue
Story Tags
Business
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy