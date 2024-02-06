In addition to December sales-tax revenue, Hudson's office reported the county's Proposition 1 revenue this month, primarily funding road and bridge work, was $811,658.03 (year to date: $8,468,715.01), while the county's law enforcement and public safety tax, approved by voters June 2, 2020, brought in $808,119.69 in December (year to date: $8,398,576.62).

The county's use tax on out-of-state and online purchases, taxed at the same rate as the county's total tax rate, brought in $259,413.94 in December and for the year has generated $2,973,454.56.

