BusinessDecember 13, 2021

Cape Girardeau County sets history-making mark for sales tax collection

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Fueled by factors such as inflation, growth in the retail sector, a rising population and additional disposable income, Cape Girardeau County has set a new record for annual sales-tax receipts.

County Treasurer Roger Hudson's office announced last week the county received $811,691.30 in December in its sales-tax account from the Missouri Department of Revenue — pushing the yearly total to $8,469,518.71 for 2021, an 8.71% increase from 2020's previous annual record of $7,791,131.24.

In addition to December sales-tax revenue, Hudson's office reported the county's Proposition 1 revenue this month, primarily funding road and bridge work, was $811,658.03 (year to date: $8,468,715.01), while the county's law enforcement and public safety tax, approved by voters June 2, 2020, brought in $808,119.69 in December (year to date: $8,398,576.62).

The county's use tax on out-of-state and online purchases, taxed at the same rate as the county's total tax rate, brought in $259,413.94 in December and for the year has generated $2,973,454.56.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian's AI Policy, click here.

