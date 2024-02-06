All sections
BusinessApril 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau County revenue figures for April

Cape Girardeau County tax revenue balances continued strong in April with some ongoing weakness evidenced in use-tax receipts, according to figures received by county Treasurer Roger Hudson from the Missouri Department of Revenue. n General revenue Tax was up 7.4% in April compared to the month before to $768,789.97, with year-to-date data showing $3,073,422.08 received, a 6.5% increase compared to the first four months of 2022...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, center, draws a number on the first day of candidacy filing for the August 2020 ballot. Last week, Hudson's office released county revenue figures for April.
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson, center, draws a number on the first day of candidacy filing for the August 2020 ballot. Last week, Hudson's office released county revenue figures for April.

Cape Girardeau County tax revenue balances continued strong in April with some ongoing weakness evidenced in use-tax receipts, according to figures received by county Treasurer Roger Hudson from the Missouri Department of Revenue.

  • General revenue Tax was up 7.4% in April compared to the month before to $768,789.97, with year-to-date data showing $3,073,422.08 received, a 6.5% increase compared to the first four months of 2022.
  • Proposition One, a tax approved by referendum in August 2006, took in $768,790.28 this month, a 7.4% hike from March. Monies collected from this levy go toward county road and bridge improvements.
  • Law Enforcement Public Safety Tax, OK'd via plebiscite in June 2020, was up 8.25% in April to $773,505.31. Year-to-date, the tax has brought in $3,075,107.15, up nearly 7% this year compared to the same period in 2022. The tax goes to aiding the county sheriff's office. Money derived from the tax is used for hiring and retaining staff, upgrading departmental equipment and underwriting jail operations.
  • Use Tax revenue stood at $254,020.33, up 5.8% from March, but the levy has brought in $1,032,923.30 so far this year, down overall 5.1% compared to January through April 2022 — an indication consumers continue to purchase less from the internet and are more comfortable with post-pandemic in-store shopping. Revenue from this tax is devoted to Cape Girardeau County Courthouse obligations.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter.

