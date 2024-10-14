Cape Girardeau County restaurants approved

Restaurant approvals were announced Nov. 29 by Amy Morris of the Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center: Mireya's Mexican Food Truck, Tasty Snow Crabz, Paradice Concessions, The Munch Box, Pulse Fitness and Nutrition, Water & William Olive Oil, El Sol Mobile and Tree Top Saloon.
The health department also approved the reopening of Bella Italia. Pending at the time of the report was Plaza Billiards and Sports Bar.
