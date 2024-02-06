All sections
August 14, 2023

Cape Girardeau County restaurant approvals, communicable disease report

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center approved four restaurants at its July 31 meeting: ...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center approved four restaurants at its July 31 meeting: Five 7 Treats; Waves Mini Donuts 2; Fit Fuel; and Grace Coffee and Cafe.

In the monthly communicable disease summary, the following number of cases were reported:

  • COVID-19: 40;
  • Chlamydia: 32;
  • Animal bites: 15;
  • Gonorrhea: 10;
  • Syphilis and Rocky Mountain Spotted Fever: 8 each;
  • Tuberculosis infection: 6.

July's meeting marked the first for Autumn Grim as health department director, succeeding the retired Jane Wernsman.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

