Restaurants : Rosie's Bake Shoppe in Egypt Mills; Burger King in Jackson.

Mobile units : Frozen Scoops & More; A La Carte Meal Prep; Mueller's Munchies; Lemonade House Grill; The Back 40 Mac Shack.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.