Cape Girardeau County restaurant approvals

Cape Girardeau County Public Health Center has approved five restaurants for operation within county limits, according to a Tuesday, Oct. 25, report.
In addition, four restaurants are in the "coming soon" category: Jimmy John's, Grace Coffee & Cafe, Urban Kitchen and Beer Sauce.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.