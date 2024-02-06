All sections
BusinessMarch 14, 2022

Cape Girardeau County March tax revenue down slightly from 2021

Cape Girardeau County March tax revenue is down a bit year-to-year in three of the four funds monitored in March by the office of county Treasurer Roger Hudson. Funds received from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) show only the use tax growing in March compared to same period one year ago, with revenue of $282,887.22, an 8.4% increase from March 2021...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson examines tax revenue spreadsheet information on his office desktop Feb. 14 at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson examines tax revenue spreadsheet information on his office desktop Feb. 14 at 1 Barton Square in Jackson.Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau County March tax revenue is down a bit year-to-year in three of the four funds monitored in March by the office of county Treasurer Roger Hudson.

Funds received from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) show only the use tax growing in March compared to same period one year ago, with revenue of $282,887.22, an 8.4% increase from March 2021.

  • Proposition One funds for March stood at $760,109.55 -- approximately 2% lower than 12 months ago.
  • General sales tax in March is also nearly 2% lower at $760,109.63, compared to $775,057.73 in March 2021.
  • Law Enforcement Public Safety tax registered a 1.3% decline in March compared to the same month a year ago, with DOR showing $758,756.99 funds received.

Year-to-date figures, however, cumulative of the first three months of 2022, show revenue in all four funds higher than the same period in 2021.

Year-to-date figures, however, cumulative of the first three months of 2022, show revenue in all four funds higher than the same period in 2021.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

