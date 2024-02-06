Cape Girardeau County March tax revenue down slightly from 2021

Cape Girardeau County March tax revenue is down a bit year-to-year in three of the four funds monitored in March by the office of county Treasurer Roger Hudson.
Funds received from the Missouri Department of Revenue (DOR) show only the use tax growing in March compared to same period one year ago, with revenue of $282,887.22, an 8.4% increase from March 2021.
Year-to-date figures, however, cumulative of the first three months of 2022, show revenue in all four funds higher than the same period in 2021.
