BusinessMarch 27, 2023

Cape Girardeau County March tax receipts show mixed bag of results

Missouri Department of Revenue figures for March indicate four Cape Girardeau County fund balances are down compared to the same month in 2022. General sales tax revenue for the month, according to figures released through the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson, reveal a 7.4% decrease in receipts to $703,765.43, compared to $760,109.63 in March 2022...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County Treasurer Roger Hudson's office has released March 2023 tax receipt information as received from Missouri Department of Revenue.AP Photo/Elise Amendola, File

Missouri Department of Revenue figures for March indicate four Cape Girardeau County fund balances are down compared to the same month in 2022.

General sales tax revenue for the month, according to figures released through the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson, reveal a 7.4% decrease in receipts to $703,765.43, compared to $760,109.63 in March 2022.

Year-to-date, however, in-store sales continue their post-pandemic rebound as county coffers swelled to more than $2.3 million through the first three months of 2023, a 6.2% increase from January-March 2022's $2,170,394.42.

  • Use-tax revenue continues its downward trend through the first quarter.

The levy, designated for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, stood at $271,244.11 for March, off 4.1% from the same month a year ago.

The tax on out-of-state and online sales, narrowly approved by county voters in 2015, has brought in $778,902.97 so far in 2023, down 8.2% from the same period a year ago.

  • Law Enforcement Public Safety Tax, approved via referendum in June 2020, collected $701,231.15, down 7.6% from March 2022.

The levy is devoted to aiding the county sheriff's office. Money derived from the tax is used for hiring and retaining staff, upgrading departmental equipment and underwriting jail operations.

Through the first quarter 2023, $2,301,601.84 was collected for LEPS tax, up 6.5% compared to the first three months of last year.

  • Proposition 1 brought in $703,765.29 this month, down 7.4% from March 2022.

This tax, approved via plebiscite in August 2006, goes toward county road and bridge improvements.

First quarter Prop. 1 receipts are up 6.3% compared to a year ago, with $2,306,791.50 collected to-date in 2023 compared to $2,170,355.95 in January through March 2022.

