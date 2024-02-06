Cape Girardeau County March tax receipts show mixed bag of results

Missouri Department of Revenue figures for March indicate four Cape Girardeau County fund balances are down compared to the same month in 2022.

General sales tax revenue for the month, according to figures released through the office of County Treasurer Roger Hudson, reveal a 7.4% decrease in receipts to $703,765.43, compared to $760,109.63 in March 2022.

Year-to-date, however, in-store sales continue their post-pandemic rebound as county coffers swelled to more than $2.3 million through the first three months of 2023, a 6.2% increase from January-March 2022's $2,170,394.42.

Use-tax revenue continues its downward trend through the first quarter.

The levy, designated for the Cape Girardeau County Courthouse in Jackson, stood at $271,244.11 for March, off 4.1% from the same month a year ago.

The tax on out-of-state and online sales, narrowly approved by county voters in 2015, has brought in $778,902.97 so far in 2023, down 8.2% from the same period a year ago.