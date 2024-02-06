All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorld
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
BusinessDecember 6, 2021

Cape Girardeau County jobless rate up in October, while state and U.S. rates decline

The unemployment rate in Cape Girardeau County inched up three-tenths of 1% in October, from September's 2.2% to last month's 2.5% with 130 people filing new initial jobless claims, down from September's 144. The county-by-county out-of-work numbers, released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, lag the release of the U.S. rate by a full month...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate rose to 2.5% in October, while Missouri's jobless figure fell slightly to 3.7% for the same month. The U.S. jobless rate for November, released Friday, fell for the sixth consecutive month, to 4.2%.
Cape Girardeau County's unemployment rate rose to 2.5% in October, while Missouri's jobless figure fell slightly to 3.7% for the same month. The U.S. jobless rate for November, released Friday, fell for the sixth consecutive month, to 4.2%.Associated Press photo

The unemployment rate in Cape Girardeau County inched up three-tenths of 1% in October, from September's 2.2% to last month's 2.5% with 130 people filing new initial jobless claims, down from September's 144.

The county-by-county out-of-work numbers, released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, lag the release of the U.S. rate by a full month.

In November, the nation's jobless rate in November fell 0.4% to 4.2%, the sixth consecutive month of decline. In June, the unemployment rate stood at 5.9%.

The fly in the ointment is while U.S. unemployment numbers continued to fall, only 210,000 new jobs were added in November — well below economists' prediction of 550,000.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The State of Missouri's jobless rate is also a month behind as October clocked in at 3.7%, down slightly from September's 3.8%.

The highest October county unemployment rate found in Missouri was in Pemiscot, as the Bootheel county registered 4.7% as jobless.

Other county data in October

  • Bollinger: up 0.3 to 2.5%.
  • Perry: up 0.2 to 2.1%.
  • Scott: up 0.2 to 2.6%.
  • Stoddard: up 0.2 to 2.9%.
  • Wayne: up 0.4 to 3.5%.
  • New Madrid: up 0.2 to 3.2%.
  • Mississippi: up 0.2 to 3.1%.
  • Madison: up 0.1 to 2.9%.
  • Dunklin: up 0.2 to 3.9%.
  • Butler: up 0.3 to 3.1%.

Looking for more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 7
Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as more earning...
BusinessNov. 7
Sponsored content: Cory’s Ace Hardware stands out with servi...
BusinessNov. 6
Pickleball Factory in Cape Girardeau targets December openin...
BusinessNov. 4
Craft, beauty stores coming to West Park Mall

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
BusinessNov. 4
Cape Girardeau businesses receive Torch Awards for Ethics
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
BusinessNov. 4
Drury Hotels opens new Chattanooga location
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
BusinessNov. 4
Plus-size fashion in vogue at Vera June Boutique
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
BusinessNov. 4
Personal trainer to speak at Jackson chamber Lunch and Learn
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
BusinessNov. 3
Old Town Cape grant recipients spruce up downtown
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
BusinessNov. 3
A TV as big as a bed? With the holidays approaching, stores stock more supersize sets
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
BusinessOct. 31
Apple Unveils New M4 Powered iMac, Mac mini, and MacBook Pro; More Info at B&H
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
BusinessOct. 31
Tractor Supply Kicks Off 2024 FFA Future Leaders Scholarship Fundraiser
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy