The unemployment rate in Cape Girardeau County inched up three-tenths of 1% in October, from September's 2.2% to last month's 2.5% with 130 people filing new initial jobless claims, down from September's 144.

The county-by-county out-of-work numbers, released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, lag the release of the U.S. rate by a full month.

In November, the nation's jobless rate in November fell 0.4% to 4.2%, the sixth consecutive month of decline. In June, the unemployment rate stood at 5.9%.

The fly in the ointment is while U.S. unemployment numbers continued to fall, only 210,000 new jobs were added in November — well below economists' prediction of 550,000.