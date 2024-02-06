The unemployment rate in Cape Girardeau County inched up three-tenths of 1% in October, from September's 2.2% to last month's 2.5% with 130 people filing new initial jobless claims, down from September's 144.
The county-by-county out-of-work numbers, released Friday by the Missouri Department of Labor and Industrial Relations, lag the release of the U.S. rate by a full month.
In November, the nation's jobless rate in November fell 0.4% to 4.2%, the sixth consecutive month of decline. In June, the unemployment rate stood at 5.9%.
The fly in the ointment is while U.S. unemployment numbers continued to fall, only 210,000 new jobs were added in November — well below economists' prediction of 550,000.
The State of Missouri's jobless rate is also a month behind as October clocked in at 3.7%, down slightly from September's 3.8%.
The highest October county unemployment rate found in Missouri was in Pemiscot, as the Bootheel county registered 4.7% as jobless.
