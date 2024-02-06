Cape Girardeau County jobless rate unchanged

Unemployment held steady in Cape Girardeau County at 2.7% in August, according to the latest data made available from the Missouri Department of Labor & Industry.
July's rate was the same and represents the highest jobless figure in the county since 3% unemployment was recorded in March.
Cape Girardeau County unemployment is three-tenths of a percentage point higher than Missouri's statewide September rate of 2.4%.
The current U.S. jobless figure is 3.5%.
Highest jobless figure in the state, 5.1%, is found in two Bootheel counties: Dunklin (Kennett, Missouri); and Pemiscot (Caruthersville and Hayti, Missouri).
