Cape Girardeau County jobless rate unchanged

Unemployment held steady in Cape Girardeau County at 2.7% in August, according to the latest data made available from the Missouri Department of Labor & Industry.

July's rate was the same and represents the highest jobless figure in the county since 3% unemployment was recorded in March.

Cape Girardeau County unemployment is three-tenths of a percentage point higher than Missouri's statewide September rate of 2.4%.

The current U.S. jobless figure is 3.5%.