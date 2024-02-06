All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsBusinessSportsHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoFoodFaithSubmit Speak OutOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEventsWorld
Links
Contact UsNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding FormLetter to the EditorPaid Election Letter
BusinessMay 30, 2023
Cape Girardeau County jail expansion progresses
Preparation work is seen Friday, May 26, for the $49 million Cape Girardeau County jail expansion project at 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson. ...
Preparation work is seen Friday, May 26, for the $49 million Cape Girardeau County jail expansion project at 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson. Seen in the background is the current county lockup. On May 9 at a groundbreaking ceremony, Penzel Construction's Phil Penzel called the project the largest in Cape Girardeau history. In addition to new inmate capacity, the project will add an inmate property system, an employee locker room and storage. Funding is provided by participation bonds, American Rescue Plan Act money and funds from the county's law enforcement sales tax. Completion is anticipated by December 2024.
Preparation work is seen Friday, May 26, for the $49 million Cape Girardeau County jail expansion project at 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson. Seen in the background is the current county lockup. On May 9 at a groundbreaking ceremony, Penzel Construction's Phil Penzel called the project the largest in Cape Girardeau history. In addition to new inmate capacity, the project will add an inmate property system, an employee locker room and storage. Funding is provided by participation bonds, American Rescue Plan Act money and funds from the county's law enforcement sales tax. Completion is anticipated by December 2024.Jeff Long
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Contact the Newsroom
Contact the EditorCorrect Error in StoryContent SuggestionsAI Policy
Related
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
BusinessSep. 22
New ownership, locations for several Cape Girardeau businesses
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
BusinessSep. 22
Saint Francis hires new gastroenterology specialist
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
BusinessSep. 22
Two Cape Girardeau ribbon-cuttings planned
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
BusinessSep. 22
Local banker weighs in on Fed interest rate cut
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
BusinessSep. 22
Cape-Kil celebrates 75 years of pest control
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
BusinessSep. 22
Businesswomen’s conference to be held in Perryville
Gas prices continue decline
BusinessSep. 22
Gas prices continue decline
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
BusinessSep. 21
Outside the Office: Daniel Cook's journey from shop class to crafting unique cigar box guitars
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image130 Years of Trustworthy Reporting
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
TermsPrivacy