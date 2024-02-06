Cape Girardeau County jail expansion progresses

Preparation work is seen Friday, May 26, for the $49 million Cape Girardeau County jail expansion project at 216 N. Missouri St. in Jackson. Seen in the background is the current county lockup. On May 9 at a groundbreaking ceremony, Penzel Construction's Phil Penzel called the project the largest in Cape Girardeau history. In addition to new inmate capacity, the project will add an inmate property system, an employee locker room and storage. Funding is provided by participation bonds, American Rescue Plan Act money and funds from the county's law enforcement sales tax. Completion is anticipated by December 2024. Jeff Long