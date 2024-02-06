All sections
BusinessJuly 5, 2022

Cape Girardeau County is top 10 for college grads in Missouri

Cape Girardeau County, the 15th most populous county in Missouri with 82,113 people in July 2021, according to www.census.gov, nonetheless ranks ninth among Show Me State counties in terms of percentage of most college graduates. U.S. Census data show 31.9% of Cape Girardeau County residents have earned degrees, in no small measure because of the presence of Southeast Missouri State University's main campus...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Cape Girardeau County is a top 10 county for college graduates in Missouri, according to stacker.com.
Southeast Missourian file

Cape Girardeau County, the 15th most populous county in Missouri with 82,113 people in July 2021, according to www.census.gov, nonetheless ranks ninth among Show Me State counties in terms of percentage of most college graduates.

U.S. Census data show 31.9% of Cape Girardeau County residents have earned degrees, in no small measure because of the presence of Southeast Missouri State University's main campus.

The top Missouri county for graduates as a percentage of population is Boone County, home to University of Missouri's home campus in Columbia, with 47.7%.

Other notable Census Bureau statistics for Cape Girardeau County include 91.6% of county residents have completed high school; 85.7% have access to broadband through an internet subscription; and 2,311 employers are in the county.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

