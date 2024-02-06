Cape Girardeau County is top 10 for college grads in Missouri

The top Missouri county for graduates as a percentage of population is Boone County, home to University of Missouri's home campus in Columbia, with 47.7%.

Other notable Census Bureau statistics for Cape Girardeau County include 91.6% of county residents have completed high school; 85.7% have access to broadband through an internet subscription; and 2,311 employers are in the county.

