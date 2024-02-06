Cape Girardeau County farm to receive federal grant

Bangert Family Farmstead, 448 County Road 638 in Cape Girardeau County, has been notified it will receive a $36,000 Value Added Producer Grant (VAPG) from the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Development program.

The USDA, in an announcement Wednesday, said the money will be used to "evaluate the feasibility of processing and marketing packaged poultry derived from (Bangert's) diversified family farm in Cape Girardeau."

USDA's Missouri state director Kyle Wilkens said the grant to Bangert is part of a more than $34 million package distributed among 25 projects in the Show Me State.