All sections
E-EditionObituariesNewsLatest StoriesBusinessSportsSemoballHealthArts & EntertainmentPhoto & VideoSports GalleryHistoryFoodFaithEventsRecordsOpinionCommunityFamilyEducationsemoEvents CalendarWorldElections
Shopping
ClassifiedsAuctionsHomesSEMO SearchJobs
Submission Forms
Letter to the EditorPaid Election LetterSubmit Speak OutSubmit a Story or PhotoSubmit ClassifiedDelisting RequestSubmit EventWedding Form
Links
Contact UsSupport GuideNewslettersTerms of ServiceAI Policy
custom ad
BusinessApril 17, 2023

Cape Girardeau County demolishes houses for jail project

Three residential properties have been razed to make room for additional parking for the approved $48 million Cape Girardeau County jail expansion project in Jackson. Demolition began April 10 on the three parcels in the 200 block of Cherry Street across the street from the current lockup at 216 N. Missouri St...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Equipment and the detritus of demolition are seen Saturday, April 15, in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Jackson. The former residential parcels are the site for additional parking for the future expansion of the Cape Girardeau County jail.
Equipment and the detritus of demolition are seen Saturday, April 15, in the 200 block of Cherry Street in Jackson. The former residential parcels are the site for additional parking for the future expansion of the Cape Girardeau County jail.Jeff Long

Three residential properties have been razed to make room for additional parking for the approved $48 million Cape Girardeau County jail expansion project in Jackson.

Demolition began April 10 on the three parcels in the 200 block of Cherry Street across the street from the current lockup at 216 N. Missouri St.

The county paid the impacted homeowners a total of $595,000 for the houses, which included two single-family residences and a fourplex.

Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!

The properties, county officials said, were not acquired via eminent domain.

On Jan. 9, the commission approved a nearly $48 million contract with the design-build team of Penzel-Treanor for the jail expansion initiative, with an estimated $10 million of funding to be utilized from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).

Completion is anticipated by Dec. 31, 2024, at which time the jail will have a housing capacity of 495 beds.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Story Tags
Business
Advertisement
Related
BusinessNov. 20
Stock market today: Global stocks mixed as worries over Russ...
BusinessNov. 19
Stock market today: Nvidia helps pull US indexes higher
BusinessNov. 19
SEEDS panel presents perspective of agriculture, concrete, l...
BusinessNov. 19
Sam’s Fine Jewelry selects Jackson for second storefront

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

Related
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
BusinessNov. 19
No yolks about it: 400 applicants tour Cal-Maine facility in Dexter
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
BusinessNov. 18
US to add features such as blind spot warnings and pedestrian detection to vehicle crash ratings
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
BusinessNov. 18
Intoxicating hemp booming in Missouri as regulators, marijuana industry try to shut it down
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
BusinessNov. 18
FGR Mechanical celebrates 30 years of industrial work
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
BusinessNov. 18
New physician joins Saint Francis Pain Management Center
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
BusinessNov. 18
SEMO-NASV therapist receives play therapy credentials
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
BusinessNov. 18
Gas prices fall as winter draws closer
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
BusinessNov. 18
Explore downtown Cape with bingo card, chance to win big this Small Business Saturday
Advertisement
Receive Daily Headlines FREESign up today!
image
Shopping
Links
Submission Forms
© 2024 rustmedia
SitemapTermsPrivacy