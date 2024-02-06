Cape Girardeau County demolishes houses for jail project

Three residential properties have been razed to make room for additional parking for the approved $48 million Cape Girardeau County jail expansion project in Jackson.
Demolition began April 10 on the three parcels in the 200 block of Cherry Street across the street from the current lockup at 216 N. Missouri St.
The county paid the impacted homeowners a total of $595,000 for the houses, which included two single-family residences and a fourplex.
The properties, county officials said, were not acquired via eminent domain.
On Jan. 9, the commission approved a nearly $48 million contract with the design-build team of Penzel-Treanor for the jail expansion initiative, with an estimated $10 million of funding to be utilized from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
Completion is anticipated by Dec. 31, 2024, at which time the jail will have a housing capacity of 495 beds.
