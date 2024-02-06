Cape Girardeau County 4-H report details participation

University of Missouri Extension reports 223 youth were involved in Cape Girardeau County 4-H programs for the fiscal year ending in 2022, according to a report received March 20 by the County Commission.
One hundred of the participants were girls, with 4-H providing the following in-county statistics.
In terms of participation by grade, 29% of 4-H youth are in elementary school; 28% are in middle school; 26% are in upper elementary grades; and 17% are in high school.
Founded before World War I in Ohio, the youth organization has been associated with agriculture since its inception.
The 4-H emblem stands for head, heart, hands and health.
