BusinessMarch 27, 2023

Cape Girardeau County 4-H report details participation

University of Missouri Extension reports 223 youth were involved in Cape Girardeau County 4-H programs for the fiscal year ending in 2022, according to a report received March 20 by the County Commission. One hundred of the participants were girls, with 4-H providing the following in-county statistics...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long
Missouri youth, including some from Cape Girardeau County, attend the state 4-H Congress in 2017. University of Missouri Extension has released a 2022 report on Cape Girardeau County 4-H.
Missouri youth, including some from Cape Girardeau County, attend the state 4-H Congress in 2017. University of Missouri Extension has released a 2022 report on Cape Girardeau County 4-H.

University of Missouri Extension reports 223 youth were involved in Cape Girardeau County 4-H programs for the fiscal year ending in 2022, according to a report received March 20 by the County Commission.

One hundred of the participants were girls, with 4-H providing the following in-county statistics.

  • 45% live on farms.
  • 34% live in towns or cities with fewer than 10,000 residents.
  • 21& live in larger cities or reside in metropolitan suburbs.
In terms of participation by grade, 29% of 4-H youth are in elementary school; 28% are in middle school; 26% are in upper elementary grades; and 17% are in high school.

Founded before World War I in Ohio, the youth organization has been associated with agriculture since its inception.

The 4-H emblem stands for head, heart, hands and health.

Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:

For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.

