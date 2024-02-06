Cape Girardeau coffee shop owner in national competition

Katie Britt, co-owner with husband Robbie of Cape Girardeau's Red Banner Coffee Roasters at 1 N. Spanish St., competed late last month at the U.S. Coffee Championships in Portland, Oregon.
Entered in the Cup Tasters category, Britt correctly identified six sets of medium-roast coffee in a time of 5 minutes, 18 seconds, and did not advance beyond the preliminary round.
The winning entrant, from Olympia, Washington, got eight sets correct in a time of 2 minutes, 22 seconds.
In every set of the competition, entrants were given three cups -- two identical coffees and one that is unique.
Competitors may taste and smell the drinks to attempt to identify the nonconforming blend. Those who identify the most sets in the least amount of time win.
Britt, a Southeast Missouri State University graduate, has been competing in the championships since 2018.
The Britts opened Red Banner 10 years ago.
