Cape Girardeau coffee shop owner in national competition

Katie Britt, co-owner with husband Robbie of Cape Girardeau's Red Banner Coffee Roasters at 1 N. Spanish St., competed late last month at the U.S. Coffee Championships in Portland, Oregon.

Entered in the Cup Tasters category, Britt correctly identified six sets of medium-roast coffee in a time of 5 minutes, 18 seconds, and did not advance beyond the preliminary round.

The winning entrant, from Olympia, Washington, got eight sets correct in a time of 2 minutes, 22 seconds.

In every set of the competition, entrants were given three cups -- two identical coffees and one that is unique.