Cape Girardeau city manager Haskin recognized

Kenneth Haskin, Cape Girardeau city manager, has been recognized by Kansas City-based Ingram's online magazine as one of its "50 Missourians You Should Know".
Haskin has been Cape Girardeau's manager since the June 2021 retirement of his longtime predecessor, Scott Meyer.
Also named to the list in Ingram's August issue is Tina L. Klocke, president of the board of governors of Southeast Missouri State University.
