Cape Girardeau church donates to LFCS

St. Mark Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1900 Cape LaCroix Road, Cape Girardeau, made a $517 donation April 24 to Lutheran Family and Children's Services.
The funds were collected from the congregation's Lenten offering.
The gift will support services in Southeast Missouri, including mental health counseling for families in crisis, helping young women navigate life choices through unexpected pregnancies and the creation of new families through adoption.
