Cape Girardeau Chamber to hold business advocacy event

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, March 29, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Networking starts at 8 a.m. and the program lasts from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The event is free to attend; those interested can register at the Chamber website, www.capechamber.com.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.