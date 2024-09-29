Business March 25, 2024

Cape Girardeau Chamber to hold business advocacy event

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Business Advocacy Coffee event Friday, March 29, at the Osage Centre, 1625 N. Kingshighway in Cape Girardeau. Networking starts at 8 a.m. and the program lasts from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. The event is free to attend; those interested can register at the Chamber website, www.capechamber.com...