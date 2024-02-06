Cape Girardeau chamber plans Holiday Kick-Off

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce aims to promote local businesses before the holiday season with a Women's Network Shop Local Holiday Kick-Off.
Whitney Quick, vice president of programs and leadership development with the chamber, said the plans for such an event had been years in the making, "... but then COVID happened, and we never were able to get that to take off again. This is the first year we're able to implement the idea."
Chamber representatives will be stationed from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 9, in The Library bar at 10 S. Spanish St. They'll be handing out "passports" to a dozen local businesses offering promotional items or special discounts.
Anyone who gets their passport stamped at each location and spends at least $10 there can send their passports back to the chamber offices and receive entry into a grand prize raffle.
The grand prize includes a gift basket featuring gift cards or products from each participating business as well as tickets to the 2024 Women's Network At the Heart of it All luncheon.
"We want to support our chamber businesses and really get people in those doors to spend money with them for the holiday season," Quick said.
She added that participants do not have to be chamber members to participate.
The businesses on the passport are Board & Brush; Dairy Queen; Fresh Healthy Cafe; Ebb and Flow Fermentations; Magnolia Soap and Bath Co.; Peachy Keen Boutique; Port Cape Girardeau; Simply Swirled; The TeeHouse Complex; Spectrum Record Lounge; the room. Hair Design Studio; and Younghouse Pop & Party.
The businesses will be stamping passports only until 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
