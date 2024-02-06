Cape Girardeau Chamber news

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Friday Coffee at the Century Casino Event Center on Friday, Dec. 1.
Doors open at 7 a.m.; the presentations will start at 7:45 a.m. A continental breakfast will be provided. This month's sponsors are Saint Francis Healthcare System and Ritter Communications.
Do you want more business news? Check out the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissiourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.