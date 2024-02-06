All sections
BusinessNovember 27, 2023

Cape Girardeau Chamber news

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Friday Coffee at the Century Casino Event Center on Friday, Dec. 1. Doors open at 7 a.m.; the presentations will start at 7:45 a.m. A continental breakfast will be provided. This month's sponsors are Saint Francis Healthcare System and Ritter Communications...

Christopher Borro avatar
Christopher Borro
December 2023's edition of First Friday Coffee will be presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System and Ritter Communications.
December 2023's edition of First Friday Coffee will be presented by Saint Francis Healthcare System and Ritter Communications.Southeast Missourian file photo

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold its First Friday Coffee at the Century Casino Event Center on Friday, Dec. 1.

Doors open at 7 a.m.; the presentations will start at 7:45 a.m. A continental breakfast will be provided. This month's sponsors are Saint Francis Healthcare System and Ritter Communications.

Business

