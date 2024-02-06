Cape Girardeau chamber news

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a business advocacy coffee event from 8 to 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 8.
This will allow members to meet with and ask questions to Cape Girardeau County elected officials. The meeting will be held in the Montgomery Bank conference and training center at 526 W. Main St. in Jackson.
A similar business advocacy event will be held with Missouri State Treasurer Vivek Malek from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Friday, Nov. 10, at the Southeast Women's Integrated Health Center at 650 S. Mount Auburn Road in Cape Girardeau.
