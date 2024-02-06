All sections
BusinessJuly 31, 2023

Cape Girardeau Chamber news

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 4 at Century Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St.

James Stapleton of SE MO Redi is scheduled to provide an update on economic development efforts.

Additionally, changes to Chamber bylaws will be discussed.

Business

