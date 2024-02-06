Cape Girardeau Chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:45 a.m. Aug. 4 at Century Casino Event Center, 777 N. Main St.
James Stapleton of SE MO Redi is scheduled to provide an update on economic development efforts.
Additionally, changes to Chamber bylaws will be discussed.
