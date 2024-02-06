Cape Girardeau chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee on July 7 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St.
Program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and feature a presentation by Jeff Glenn of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies.
Sponsors are Coalter Insurance Group and VisitCape. The event will be streamed via Facebook Live.
