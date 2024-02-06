All sections
BusinessJuly 3, 2023

Cape Girardeau chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee on July 7 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. Program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and feature a presentation by Jeff Glenn of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee on July 7 at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St.

Program will begin at 7:45 a.m. and feature a presentation by Jeff Glenn of Cape Girardeau's GlennView Strategies.

Sponsors are Coalter Insurance Group and VisitCape. The event will be streamed via Facebook Live.

Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.

Business

