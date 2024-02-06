Cape Girardeau Chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold First Friday Coffee at 7:45 a.m. Friday, June 2, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. Continental breakfast provided, and program available via Facebook Live.
Scheduled presenters are state Sen. Holly Thompson Rehder and state Reps. John Voss, Barry Hovis and Jamie Burger.
Following FFC, a beam signing will be held for the under-construction casino hotel next door.
Additionally, at 1 p.m. Friday, the chamber will host a ribbon-cutting to mark MRV Banks' 100th anniversary at 101 S. Mount Auburn Road.
