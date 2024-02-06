Cape Girardeau Chamber news

First Friday Coffee, featuring a presentation by Cape Girardeau Regional Airport manager Katrina Amos, is on tap at 7:45 a.m. Friday, May 5, at Century Casino Cape Girardeau Event Center, 777 N. Main St. Continental breakfast, as per usual, will be provided. Those unable to be present may watch the program via Facebook Live.
n
A ribbon-cutting for Media Leaf LLC’s fifth anniversary is scheduled for 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 3, at 879 N. Kingshighway.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.