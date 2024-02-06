Cape Girardeau chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a 2 p.m. Wednesday, April 26, ribbon-cutting for the new office of Stan Irwin of Edward Jones, 326 S. Mount Auburn Road, Suite 102.
Do you want more business news? Check out B Magazine, and the B Magazine email newsletter. Go to www.semissourian.com/newsletters to find out more.
Connect with the Southeast Missourian Newsroom:
For corrections to this story or other insights for the editor, click here. To submit a letter to the editor, click here. To learn about the Southeast Missourian’s AI Policy, click here.