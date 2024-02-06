All sections
BusinessMarch 27, 2023

Cape Girardeau Chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Leet EyeCare, 3140 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau. n The chamber will hold its annual dinner Friday, March 31, at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m...

Jeff Long avatar
Jeff Long

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Leet EyeCare, 3140 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau.

n

The chamber will hold its annual dinner Friday, March 31, at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.

Registration has passed for this event — the first for new chamber president Rob Gilligan.

