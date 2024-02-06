Cape Girardeau Chamber news

Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a ribbon-cutting at 4 p.m. Wednesday, March 29, at Leet EyeCare, 3140 Blattner Drive in Cape Girardeau.
The chamber will hold its annual dinner Friday, March 31, at Show Me Center, 1333 N. Sprigg St., with doors opening at 5:30 p.m., dinner beginning at 6:30 p.m. and program at 7 p.m.
Registration has passed for this event — the first for new chamber president Rob Gilligan.
