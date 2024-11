Retired banker Danny R. Essner, left, speaks at the July 18 meeting of Chamber of Retired Professionals (CORP) at Sedona Bistro in Cape Girardeau. To Essner's right are Whitney Quick and Maggie Piper, both of the Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce; chamber ambassador Jay Wolz; and Cape Girardeau chamber president/CEO Rob Gilligan. CORP is billed as a quarterly conversation with Gilligan "to discuss topics of interest, concern and perspective gained by a lifetime of engagement and support of the Cape Girardeau chamber. Gilligan said there are 35 retirees registered with the chamber. The next CORP meeting is slated Tuesday, Oct. 17; site to be announced. Jeff Long