Cape Girardeau Chamber Christmas party scheduled

The Cape Girardeau Area Chamber of Commerce will hold a Chamber of Retired Professionals Christmas party from 3:30 to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 19. It will take place at The Lutheran Home Saxony Manor, 2825 Bloomfield Road in Cape Girardeau, and is free to attend.
